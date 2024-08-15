Dodge the DON: Vomitoxin management

By Wayde Looker, Golden Harvest agronomist for Ohio and East

Ohio’s growers can see a year’s worth of hard work quickly begin to evaporate with heavy vomitoxin pressure. Timely planting, excellent weed control, proper fertility placement, and even advantageous weather can all be nullified if grain is heavily discounted or rejected after harvest. This can be especially painful during periods of low corn prices where margins become particularly thin.

Vomitoxin is a mycotoxin in corn that is caused by the fungus Fusarium graminearum, which is the same fungus that also causes head scab in wheat. As the name suggests, it can cause sickness and vomiting in livestock that consume infected grain. Due to this issue, many end users discount or outright reject grain infected with vomitoxin. This often includes ethanol plants as the vomitoxin becomes more concentrated in the DDGs. Unfortunately, what was once an infrequent problem has now become nearly an annual battle.… Continue reading