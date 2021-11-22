Doing better with pasture

By Matt Reese

After a successful career in marble, granite and tile work, Bill O’Neill III retired to rural Licking County north of Granville over 25 years ago.

“We moved out here and I quickly figured out I needed to do something to keep me busy, or I’d just sit on the couch and watch Oprah and get fat,” O’Neill said. “We decided to get cattle and we went to the Beef Expo in Columbus. We got Longhorns because when I watched westerns as a kid, the cattle all had long horns. That is why we got them. I really like the way they look. They have more appeal to me than a pasture full of black cattle.”

The novelty of the Longhorn breed, and the goal of having cattle on the pasture and beef in the freezer, led O'Neill to connect with one of the top Longhorn breeders in the country, Dickinson Cattle Co.