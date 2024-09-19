Doing the best you can: Morgan County cattleman faces historic drought with resilience

The drought of 2024 has hit Morgan County Farmer Austin Wiseman in ways he’s never seen before. In this video, the beef producer talks with Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net about the struggles this year has brought as they experience ‘exceptional drought’ in southeast Ohio. Tune in to see how farmers in that part of the state take on the unique challenges – physical and emotional – of pastures and water sources drying up.… Continue reading