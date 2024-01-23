Don’t give away your risk premiums

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

There is simply too much corn in the U.S. this year. Production issues in Mato Grosso in April or May or in Iowa and Illinois in July are most likely the best chance for significantly higher prices.

Growing specialty corn (i.e. seed, white, non-GMO, high oil, silage, etc.) is popular with some farmers because there is usually an added premium to grow any corn not used for feed, export or ethanol. There can be several reasons for the premium:

Proximity to a specialty corn buyer

Risk of a potential yield reduction

Increased weed treatment and/or insect cross-pollination

Need for additional storage for identity preserved crops

Harder to replace if there is a production issue at a local level.

Most farmers do not want the hassle, or risk, of raising these crops. That is why there are big premiums. If everyone was doing it, there would not be a premium.