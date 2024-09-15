“Don’t Learn Safety by Accident” theme for National Farm Safety and Health Week

For the 80th year in a row, the United States is celebrating National Farm Safety and Health Week (NFSHW) during the third week of September — this year it takes place September 15-21.

NFSHW is a time to increase awareness of the high injury and fatality risk in agriculture and to improve agricultural health outcomes through outreach and education. Data from the Census of Fatal Occupational Injury shows that in 2022 the agriculture, forestry, and fishing industries had the highest rate of fatal work injuries compared to other occupations, at 23.5 deaths per 100,000 full-time workers — the majority due to incidents with transportation or equipment (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2023). Preventative education is key to reduce the workplaces rates of injuries and fatalities, which is aptly mirrored in the 2024 NFSHW theme chosen by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), “Don’t Learn Safety by Accident.”

AgriSafe is proud to support this cause, hosting 11 free educational webinars for NFSHW from Monday the 16th through Friday the 20th.… Continue reading