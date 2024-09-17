By Dee Jepsen

National Farm Safety and Health Week is Sept. 15–21, 2024. This annual event was put in place by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1944. For the past 80 years, the nation continues to commemorate safety education for farm workers and farm families. The 2024 theme is “Don’t Learn Safety by Accident.”

What is an accident?

Traditionally, we think of accidents as random or unexplained events that can’t be avoided. However, many accidents are actually the result of conditions that could have been detected or prevented. These conditions might involve either the person or the equipment. By recognizing and addressing any precursor conditions, we can significantly reduce the likelihood of an accident occurring.

Re-evaluating our view of accidents

A good characteristic about humans, is that we can train our brain to think differently about a problem or situation. It takes hard work to change old habits — and this also applies to how we view the word accident.