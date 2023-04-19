Don’t let weeds hold back crop potential

By Amanda Fruland, AgReliant Genetics and Cory Prosser, LG Seeds Agronomist

A wetter spring outlook for some areas of the Midwest has farmers eying the calendar, but timely planting isn’t their only concern. “A good spring burndown program with some residual control will be extremely important, as a wet spring could result in some weed-ridden fields,” says LG Seeds Agronomist Corey Prosser.

A burndown in the spring is popular in Prosser’s Ohio, where no-till and cover crop acres are common. “The pressure we’ve had the last couple of years from waterhemp, Palmer amaranth, giant ragweed and some grasses have made spring burndown a necessity,” he says. Controlling weeds mitigates stress on corn and soybeans and prevents weeds from tying up nutrients.

Drawing on his experience in the retail space, Prosser shares tips for getting the most out of spring burndown and preventing resistance battles down the road.

#1. Know your chemistry

"For good, prolonged control, farmers should take a systematic approach with multiple herbicides and modes of action," Prosser says.