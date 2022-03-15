Don’t miss out on the work opportunity tax credit

By Brian Ravencraft

If you are looking to hire new team members for your farming/agribusiness operation, you should know that a valuable tax credit has been extended through 2025. This is a credit for employers that hire individuals from one or more targeted groups. This tax credit is known as the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) and it presents a credit worth as much as $2,400 for each eligible employee. For certain veterans, the credit can be even higher — up to $4,800, $5,600 or $9,600, and for “long-term family assistance recipients,” the amount caps out at $9,000.

Employees who qualify for the credit must begin working for the employer before Jan. 1, 2026. Again, these employees must come from a targeted group. Here is a listing of those groups:

• Qualified veterans,

• Qualified ex-felons,

• Designated community residents,

• Vocational rehabilitation referrals,

• Qualified summer youth employees,

• Qualified members of families in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP),

• Qualified Supplemental Security Income recipients,

• Long-term family assistance recipients, and long-term unemployed individuals.… Continue reading