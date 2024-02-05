Don’t wish away winter

By Matt Reese

From a practical standpoint, a good hard winter freeze does Ohio agriculture well.

“We’re going to have a good freeze this winter. This is the first farm show I’ve been to in 3 years where it’s actually been cold outside,” said Jacob Lewis of Mercer Landmark in an interview with Ohio Ag Net’s Joe Everett at the Fort Wayne Farm Show in January. “We can take advantage of some of that disease and nasty stuff getting killed and maybe get some freezing and thawing action in our soil and get it leveled out nice.”

Like it or not, the cold, dreary weather of winter has many positives for agricultural production, setting the stage for a great Ohio growing season. The cold and snow have numerous benefits, though this winter got off to a warm, dry start.

“For Ohio, December 2023 ranks as the second warmest December on record since 1895 and caps off the fourth warmest year on record over that same period,” said Aaron Wilson, State Climatologist with Ohio State University Extension.… Continue reading