Double-crop soybean insurance update

By Matt Reese

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) recently announced its expansion of double crop insurance opportunities for soybeans in at least 681 counties nationwide. The new expansion covers virtually all Ohio counties, allowing farmers to reduce the economic risk associated with growing two crops on the same land in the same year.

The Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) met with representatives from RMA in June to discuss the impact an expansion like this could have on farmers. OSA supports the new measures.

“We are thankful that the Biden Administration has followed through on a promise it made to expand double crop insurance coverage back in May,” said Patrick Knouff of Shelby County, OSA President and soybean farmer. “Now, even more Ohio farmers can implement double-cropping while mitigating significant financial risk. This has been an OSA priority for several years, and our board pushed for such an expansion to be included in national policy priorities.”… Continue reading