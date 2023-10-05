DP costs have spiked in 2023: Why?

By Matt Reese

With corn and soybean harvest season going strong, farmers are noticing much higher costs associated with deferred pricing (DP) grain at local elevators as they buy time for prices to increase. In northwest Ohio, monthly fees more than doubled at most grain elevators since last year.

"It's country wide. We see a lot of elevators in Nebraska, Illinois and Indiana that have a drop charge somewhere as high as 25-cents a bushel and then a monthly rate that's 10 cents or higher for DP. We just feel the effects more in northwest Ohio, I think, because last year's DP rate was so low at six cents a bushel a month," said Lisa Mitchell, grain merchandiser for Gerald Grain, based in Napoleon with locations throughout northwest Ohio. "Here at Gerald Grain, we have no drop charge this year and then we're 15 cents a bushel a month — that's pretty average right here in our little draw territory.