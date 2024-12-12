Drainage and Soil Health

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

Dr. Vinayak Shedekar, Ohio State Drainage Specialist, recently shared some information. He compared the last 30 years of subsoil moisture conditions and confirmed that soil moisture levels down to 1 meter (roughly 3 feet) are only about 5-10% of average levels. Streams are very low especially in Southeast Ohio, but also Northwest and Central Ohio. In Northwest Ohio, the advantage of heavy clay soils higher in soil organic matter (SOM) helps retain moisture better than other areas.

Dr. Shedekar also shared that 70% of all crop losses come from water extremes. Usually, excess water is a problem and accounts for 50% of all crop losses, while dry weather accounts for 20%. Improved drainage helps remove excess water but also improves soil aeration. Roots need access to oxygen to burn carbohydrates and sugars for energy.

Some farmers are now installing irrigation to help with dry conditions. … Continue reading