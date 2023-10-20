Dreyfus announces $500 million soy plant coming to Upper Sandusky

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik, and JobsOhio president and CEO J.P. Nauseef announced today that a new soybean processing plant in Upper Sandusky will bring more than 100 new jobs to Ohio.

Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), a leading merchant and processor of agricultural goods, will invest approximately $500 million to construct the new plant in Wyandot County, bolstering the region’s economic growth in the critical food and agriculture sector.

“Soybeans are Ohio’s top exported agriculture product, so we are very excited to welcome LDC to Upper Sandusky,” said Governor DeWine. “This new facility will not only bring in new jobs, but it will also lead to new avenues for growth and innovation in Ohio’s agricultural sector.”

There are approximately 26,000 soybean farmers in Ohio, and the annual economic impact from soybean production in Ohio is $5.3 billion. LDC’s state-of-the-art soybean processing plant will have integrated crushing, edible oil refining, and lecithin production and packaging capabilities.

"LDC choosing Upper Sandusky for its expansion grows our robust agricultural industry and adds to the list of innovative companies choosing Ohio because of our talented workforce and dedication to business growth," said Ohio Lt.