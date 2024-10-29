Driving Demand for U.S. Soy

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The United Soybean Board (USB) is made up of 77 farmer members that are volunteers from 33 states, all with the goal of creating more demand for U.S. Soybeans. This demand creation is divided into a few portfolios to allow more focus and attention. Those portfolios include areas such as innovation and technology, export promotions, communication, infrastructure and connectivity, and finally health and nutrition. U.S. Soybean farmers check-off dollars are invested by the USB into projects in each of these areas.

Steve Reinhard is a soybean farmer from Bucyrus, Ohio and currently serves as Chairman of the USB. "Investing the farmers' check-off dollars is what we do at the USB," said Reinhard. "The soybean check-off program is made-up of farmers; it's invested by farmers and it's run by farmers. What we want to keep in mind, as everybody pays into the check off, is how do we return more money back to the farmers."