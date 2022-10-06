Tiffin University has announced the opening of its Drone Academy in response to the growing and expanding drone industry. Since opening, the Academy has become a place of learning, research and achievement for the advancement of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), commonly referred to as drones. Featuring academic classes, training seminars, community outreach programs, certification opportunities and recreational activities like Community Fly Days, the Drone Academy provides theoretical and applied learning for the technological and operational aspects of the industry.

On Friday, Dec. 2 TU will be holding the very first Ohio Drone Agricultural Summit from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Marion Center on campus in Tiffin. Attendees will include experts on agricultural drone technology, farmers, county commissioners, Seneca SWCD, and Federal Aviation Administration representatives. The topics for the day include:

• Pre-planting assessments

• Post-planting crop assessments

• Precision spraying

• Environmental and Eco Friendly

• Yield Analysis Reports

• Taking agriculture to new heights in the future.