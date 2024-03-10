Drone clinic at Apple Farm Service

Famous test pilot Chuck Yeager once said, “The sky is not the limit, it’s just the beginning.” His words ring true as agriculture continues to turn to aviation and new technology. Local equipment dealership, Apple Farm Service, has accepted this change as the area’s only dealer for Hylio Ag Spraying Drones.

Hylio Ag Spraying drones are a new tool on the farm. Headquartered and built in Texas, these drones range from 2.6 to 18 gallons and spray between 20 to 40 feet wide.

“There’s a lot to learn with these new drones,” said Matt Apple, VP of Apple Farm Service. “That’s why were offering a free educational clinic so you can learn about sprayer drones and the future of drone spraying.”

Apple Farm Service is excited to announce their first Hylio Educational Clinic. The clinic will be on Wednesday, March 20at 10 a.m., at their Covington location (10120 W. Versailles Rd, Covington, Ohio).