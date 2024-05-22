Drones find niche with seeding cover crops in Ohio

By John Fulton and Alex Thomas

Cover crops are crucial in sustainable agriculture by improving soil health, preventing erosion, and enhancing nutrient cycling. However, timing and logistics can be challenging when seeding cover crops. Traditionally, cover crops have been seeded using conventional drills once a crop is harvested, using high clearance machines retrofitted to apply cover crops or aerially. The challenge has been seeding cover crops in the early fall providing time for emergence and biomass growth before the first frost. Enter the drone — a versatile tool finding its niche in cover crop applications across Ohio. In fact, 2024 will serve as the third year for using drones here in Ohio as a popular option to spread cover crops.

Drones, also known as UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), have gained popularity across various industries, including agriculture. Their ability to fly autonomously, capture high-resolution imagery, apply crop protection products, and precisely distribute seeds makes them an ideal tool for cover crop seeding.… Continue reading