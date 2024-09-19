Drought, an early harvest, and fall herbicide applications

By Alyssa Essman, OSU Extension State Weed Specialist, adapted from C.O.R.N. 2024-31

Moderate to exceptional drought conditions (D1-D4) are being experienced in much of Ohio. Conditions are worse in the south and southeast regions of the state. Crop plants are maturing rapidly, and harvest is either underway or expected to be early in many areas, especially these harder hit regions. Between tough growing conditions this season and low commodity prices, it’s a fair question to ask if it’s worth investing in a fall herbicide application this year. One consideration is the likelihood of an earlier than average harvest, which means that the window for fall applications may be longer than normal. The potential benefit from including this application in a no-till production system is dependent on field history and the presence or lack of some species that are most easily controlled in the fall. The goal for these applications is to target emerged weeds, especially troublesome winter annual, biennial, and perennial species such as marestail, annual ryegrass, wild carrot, and dandelion.… Continue reading