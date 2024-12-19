Drought assistance package passed by Ohio General Assembly

This week the Ohio General Assembly passed $10 million in support for farmers still reeling from losses due to this year’s drought.

“This bill is a direct response to the impact of the extreme and exceptional drought conditions that have plagued much of eastern, southeastern and southern Ohio,” said State Rep. Don Jones (R-Freeport), who spearheaded the legislation. “I appreciate my colleagues’ swift response to ensure Ohio farmers received immediate relief and are well-equipped as we head into the winter months.”

For many livestock farmers, especially in southeast Ohio, the persistent drought through the summer and fall months were some of the most challenging conditions ever seen. The weeks of dry, hot weather decimated pastures, causing farmers to start buying and feeding hay months before they usually would. In some counties, more than 100,000 gallons of water is trucked in daily just to keep livestock alive.

The drought added insult to injury for farmers, who at the same time are facing economic challenges.