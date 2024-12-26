Drought conditions easing slowly

By Aaron Wilson, Atmospheric Scientist at The Ohio State University holding a joint appointment as a Research Scientist at the Byrd Polar & Climate Research Center and Ohio State University Extension

The major weather story of 2024 has been the drought conditions that began back in June and persisted throughout the summer and fall. This was capped off by this October ranking as the seventh driest October on record for Ohio (1895-2024), with 2024 year-to-date ranking as the warmest year for Ohio so far. However, conditions have finally started to moisten up over the last few weeks. Recently 2 to 4 inches of rain has fallen across southern Ohio, with much of the state reporting wetter than normal conditions. However, soil moisture recharge and improvements to streams, rivers, and lakes will take time. As of Nov. 12, 2024, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows about 5% of the state remains in D4-exceptional drought with about 67% of the state still experiencing drought conditions (D1-D4).… Continue reading