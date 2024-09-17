Drought continues as harvest begins

Prolonged dryness continued to worry farmers, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 92% short to very short for week ending on Sept. 15. The average temperature last week was 68.4 degrees, 1.9 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded no precipitation last week, 0.82 inches below average. There were 6.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sept. 15.

According to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report, 95% of Ohio was abnormally dry or worse, unchanged from the previous week. Eighteen percent of the State was experiencing severe drought while 24% of the State was experiencing extreme drought or worse.

Ongoing arid conditions continued to adversely affect corn and soybeans. Corn condition was rated 39% good to excellent, while soybeans were rated 40% good to excellent. Both were down from the previous week. Corn silage harvest continued, with 79% of harvest already completed.… Continue reading