Drought worsens, crop quality deteriorating

Dry conditions continue to worry farmers, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 81% short to very short for week ending on September 1. The average temperature last week was 78.7 degrees, 7.8 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.44 inches of precipitation, 0.39 inches below average. There were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sept. 1.

According to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report, 75% of Ohio was abnormally dry or worse, up 12 percentage points from the previous week. Eight percent of the State was experiencing severe drought while 16% of the State was experiencing extreme drought or worse.

Dry conditions, especially in central and southern Ohio, continue to negatively impact corn and soybeans during grain fill. Corn was rated 42% good to excellent, while soybeans were rated 46% good to excellent. Both were down from the previous week.