Dry conditions continue for some Ohio soils

In the last Crop Progress report for 2024, winter preparations commenced as harvest season wrapped up, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 35% short to very short for week ending on Nov. 24. The average temperature last week was 44.5 degrees, 4.2 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.57 inches of precipitation last week, 0.01 inches above average. There were 3.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Nov. 24.

Routine maintenance and winter preparation efforts were in full swing last week throughout much of the State. Winter wheat emergence progress neared completion. Unseasonably warm weather paired with recent timely rains supported winter wheat condition with 70% of the crop rated in good to excellent condition. Other activities last week included tillage, equipment maintenance, cabbage harvesting, winter preparations, and fertilizer applications. For more from this week’s report, click here.… Continue reading