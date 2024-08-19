Dry conditions continue, silage harvest underway

Periodic rain showers were not enough to alleviate dry soils last week, particularly in South and East Central Ohio, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 19 percent very short, 38 percent short, 41 percent adequate, and 2 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on August 18 was 71.7 degrees, 0.2 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.84 inches of precipitation, 0.38 inches below average. There were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 18.

The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report showed 59 percent of the State as abnormally dry or worse. This was down 8 percentage points from the previous week. However, the areas rated as severe drought increased 2 points from the previous report.

Non-irrigated grain crops, especially corn and soybeans were showing signs of stress. Corn condition was rated 57 percent good to excellent while soybean condition was rated 56 percent good to excellent.