Dry conditions intensify, crops speed to maturity

Continued dry weather last week negatively affected crops, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 33 percent very short, 42 percent short, and 25 percent adequate. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on August 25 was 65.3 degrees, 4.9 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.12 inches of precipitation, 0.64 inches below average. There were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 25.

According to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report, 63 percent of Ohio was abnormally dry or worse, up 4 percentage points from the previous week. Ten percent of the State was experiencing moderate drought while 24 percent of the State was experiencing severe to extreme drought.

Another week of dry weather continued to negatively impact corn and soybeans in Ohio. Farmers reported continued concern for both crops as grain fill occurred.… Continue reading