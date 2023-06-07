Dry spring weather impacts on corn, beans and wheat

By Stephanie Karhoff, CCA, Osler Ortez, Laura Lindsey, Ohio State University Extension

In past years we dreamt of a dry spring. Guess we should be careful what we wish for as we face an early dry spell this season.

The CFAES weather stations on Wooster Campus and Northwest and Western Agricultural Research Stations reported 58% to 70% less precipitation in May than normal. Dry weather is not only a concern for Ohio now, but several other states are also facing similar or worse conditions, especially those in the central Corn Belt. Soil surface conditions are the most affected at this point. Moving a little deeper into the soil profile, better moisture is available. USDA-NASS reported subsoil moisture at 68% adequate and 3% surplus at the end of May. For topsoil moisture, 7% is very short, and 38% is short. So how will current abnormally dry conditions impact early corn and soybean growth and wheat grain fill?… Continue reading