Dry weather and more straddle success

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Last week I suggested the market needed a spark to rally, and it looks like it could be weather. Widespread dry forecasts this past week led the market to rebound everything it lost the week before and more. If dry weather persists this coming week, futures could rally even more. However, if reports suggest rain, the market will likely pull back. Weather uncertainty is typical this time of year and causes increased market volatility through the summer.

Market action

On March 21 May corn was trading at $6.38 and July corn was trading at $6.20. With corn coming off a recent 6-month low the week before, it seemed that corn prices would likely trade sideways or slightly higher through late May. Plus, once May futures were off the board, it seemed likely the July contract would go up and trade at similar levels as the May contract was trading. … Continue reading