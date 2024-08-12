Dry weather concerns growing as harvest approaches

Matt Spillman

In Stark County, we’re sitting a little dry here at the other southern end. We missed some rains last week, so looks like we’re going to have a 2-week stretch with no moisture. Luckily, the temperatures were nice and cool here last few days so that’s a little relief for the crops. But we’re really needing some moisture to help finish the crops out here. We’ve got some corn that’s full dent and some of these early beans are filling pods, but the rain would be nice for test weight and bean size.

We really are not seeing too much disease pressure to speak of. Being dry is probably holding that stuff back. Even with the beans, they still look pretty healthy, just little gray in places that are short on moisture.

Out towards Kidron and Orville on Route 30 there was a line that stretched straight up towards Cleveland where they got 4- to 7 inches last week.