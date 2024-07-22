Dry weather concerns increaseing statewide

Matt Spillman

Unfortunately, we are getting dry here. We’ve missed the last couple chances for rain. With the hurricane that came through, we were expecting decent rain out of that and we ended up with 3 tenths. Then we had a couple of chances here last week and we only ended up with a tenth out of that. Just a couple of miles to the north and south and east of us got anywhere from 7 tenths clear up to 2 inches in a couple of places. That stung a little. Crops are starting to show the stress now. The corn has not shown any real stress yet, but it’s going to start curling up here in the next few days.

The first early corn seems to have pollinated really well with that nice rain over the Fourth of July. The later stuff we planted towards Memorial Day could really use a nice shot of water help it out.