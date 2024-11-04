Dry weather continues as harvest wraps up

Dry and unseasonably warm weather spurred harvest progress, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 83% short to very short for week ending on Nov. 3. The average temperature last week was 55.1 degrees, 5.3 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.07 inches of precipitation last week, 0.56 inches below average. There were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Nov. 3.

Soybean harvest progress was on track to finish ahead of its five-year average pace. Winter wheat planting neared completion. Winter wheat emergence was slow due to persistent dry conditions. Eighty-nine percent of corn for grain has been harvested. Ninety-six percent of soybeans were harvested. Winter wheat was 95% planted and 69% emerged. Other activities last week included fall tillage and fertilizer applications.

For more from this week’s report, click here.

… Continue reading