Dry weather continues

While skies remained dry and temperatures soared, farmers nearly completed their intended plantings, according to the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Dry conditions persisted across many northern and western counties, with the U.S. Drought Monitor rating 74.1% of the State as abnormally dry. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 30% very short, 46% short, and 24% adequate. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on June 4 was 71.4 degrees, 5.9 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.04 inches of precipitation, 0.92 inches below average. There were 7.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 4.

Fieldwork competed last week included planting row crops, fertilizer application, hay bailing, and transplanting vegetable crops. Concerns about ongoing excessive dryness loomed last week as farmers in northern counties reported signs of drought stress in corn. Some farmers in western counties described soil crusting as posing challenges to crop emergence.