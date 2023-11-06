Drying high moisture corn

By Elizabeth Hawkins and Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Ohio State University Extension

Corn harvest progress in Ohio has been behind pace as field drying has been slower than expected. Currently only 29% of the corn crop has been harvested compared to a 5-year average of 49%. With the recent rainfall and colder temperatures in the forecast, it will become much more difficult to field dry corn creating a need to send high moisture corn to the dryer.

As the weather turns cooler, it can become much more difficult to manage wet grain. It also becomes more difficult to determine moisture since most moisture meters are not accurate when grain temperature falls below 40 degrees F. In order to get an accurate moisture estimate, put a grain sample in a sealed container and let it warm to room temperature, and retest moisture. It is also recommended that you allow the corn coming out of the dryer to cool to room temperature before testing moisture, especially if the tester is kept in a cool area.