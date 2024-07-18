By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA & Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The names Craftsman ®, Stanley Black and Decker ®, MAC Tools, and DeWalt ® all have immediate recognition. Dynamic Green Products may not automatically be the next name you think of when listing makers of great outdoor and mechanical products. But Dynamic Green Products is working in concert with those recognizable names to put more soybeans to use in our everyday lives.

Scott Porter is the Founder and CEO of Dynamic Green Products, which is a bio-based lubricant manufacturer. “We make bio-based lubricants that will replace petroleum alternatives. They work better, are compatible and are 100% independently tested,” said Porter. “Our products are based wholly or a majority of soy. The main markets we are focusing on with our partnerships are outdoor equipment such as lawn mowers, weed whippers, mobile hydraulics and professional power tools.”… Continue reading