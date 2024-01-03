Dynamic growing in controlled environment agriculture

By Mary Wicks and Peter Ling

We’re all looking for technologies that can help us do things smarter, and that includes growing crops in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems. Whether cultivated in a greenhouse or an indoor farm, different plants need different conditions at various growth stages for optimal growth and development. Managing the variations in lighting, temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide (CO2), and fertilizer needed for each species or cultivar can be daunting. Fortunately, artificial intelligence (AI) is helping growers to monitor conditions for different plant zones and to provide more precise control of inputs.

The use of dynamic lighting illustrates the potential for this technology. With dynamic lighting, the light intensity can be modulated based on crop needs as well as changing environmental conditions, such as day length and fluctuations in natural light levels. In addition, the light spectrum can be adjusted to fine tune growth, nutritional quality, and taste.