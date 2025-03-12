E15 push and Farm Bill uncertainty: NCGA’s Jed Bower weighs In

With big policy discussions happening in our nation’s capitol, Ohio farmer and National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) leader Jed Bower is staying plenty busy. At Commodity Classic, he caught up with Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenberg to discuss the latest efforts to expand year-round E15 availability, frustrations with the drawn-out Farm Bill process, and why farmer participation in NCGA matters more than ever.

Tune in to this featured audio as he shares his optimism for E15 legislation, the power of farmer voices in policy decisions, and the need for certainty in the ag economy.… Continue reading