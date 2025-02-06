E15 update

In one of his first actions as the new president, Donald Trump issued an executive order declaring a national emergency, which noted, “the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, after consultation with, and concurrence by, the Secretary of Energy, shall consider issuing emergency fuel waivers to allow the year-round sale of E15 gasoline to meet any projected temporary shortfalls in the supply of gasoline across the Nation.”

“After years of being uncertain about whether we might secure emergency waivers for E15 in conventional gasoline areas during the summer months, the Executive Order signals it is likely for 2025 in the event it is needed. Ultimately, we need Congress to update the statute and clarify once and for all that E15 is allowed for nationwide, year-round use,” said Brian Jennings, American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) CEO.

In Section 2(b), Trump's Executive Order Declaring a National Energy Emergency orders the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to "consider issuing emergency fuel waivers to allow the year-round sale of E15 gasoline to meet any projected temporary shortfalls in the supply of gasoline across the Nation."