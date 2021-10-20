Earl “Doc” Kanter passed away

Earl F. Kantner, age 95, of Canal Winchester, Ohio passed away on Oct. 15, 2021 at home with his loving family by his side. Long time teacher and youth leader born April 24, 1926 on the family farm near Wapakoneta. Son of Charles I. and Blanche Dapper Kantner. WWII Veteran, served in South Pacific theater on Island of Okinawa with U.S. Army famed Seventh Army Infantry Division. Wounded in action June 17, 1945, the last battle of WWII. Youth Director of Ohio’s FFA youth for 21 years, 1963-1984.

Earl began his education in a one-room country school in 1932 at the age of six and graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1950. Taught High School Agricultural classes at Ansonia, Wauseon and Canal Winchester, Ohio High Schools. Joined the OSU faculty in 1958 and in 1963 was appointed Assistant State Supervisor of the Agricultural Education Services, Ohio Department of Education.… Continue reading