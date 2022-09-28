Early deer hunting and CWD testing underway

By Dan Armitage, host of Buckeye Sportsman, Ohio’s longest running outdoor radio show

Hunters in Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties are enjoying extra dates to harvest a white-tailed deer as the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife continues to monitor for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in the region.

Since the fall of 2020, 11 wild deer have tested positive for CWD in Ohio, all in Wyandot and Marion counties. In response, a disease surveillance area was established in Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties. CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects deer and other similar species, including mule deer, elk, and moose.

Beginning this year, the Division of Wildlife established earlier hunting seasons to slow the spread of CWD by lowering deer concentrations within the disease surveillance area. Archery hunting season began Sept. 10, and an early gun hunting season will take place Oct. 8 to Oct.… Continue reading