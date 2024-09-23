Early harvest underway, with some rain to knock down the dust

Josh Kiser

More people are starting harvest, but it’s still a little bit slow. There’s really only select few people that are starting to run yet. There’s a lot, at least in our general area, that are still maybe a week or two from starting harvest.

I’ve heard of some beans running at 70 bushels, but it depends where you are. I think we still have a pretty good potential to have decent year, but I know there are definitely going to be some fields that weren’t as good as last year.

We haven’t had any rain for about 3 weeks. We’re getting pretty dusty. We had a storm come through yesterday and we did get a little bit of rain. I would say if we stay dry, we’ll start harvest in probably a week or two, but the forecast this week shows quite a bit of rain, so we’ll see how that works out.… Continue reading