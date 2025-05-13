Early May rain pauses planting season

Jade Newton – Preble County

We caught a heavy shower that kind of put things to a halt. We had significant rainfall for about seven days straight a week ago or so.

I think if there is going to be any emergence issues, we should see that in the next few days, just knowing the timing of that rain event and when everybody was planting. I saw a few folks get out rotary hoes, so that’s always a question of if we need to break that soil up a bit from the rain compaction, but I haven’t seen many actually running yet.

The wheat looks great. It’s coming along nicely this spring with the warmer temperatures and significant moisture. I think we are going to see it really take off here in the next 7 to 14 days.

We have some nice weather ahead of us with some possible rain showers throughout the week, but the sunshine is really going to help as far as getting back in the field.