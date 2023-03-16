Early planting doesn’t work out — Do I replant, repair, plant, or leave this pitiful stand?

Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension Soybean and Small Grains Specialist, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2023-06

Soybean plants have a remarkable ability to compensate for open spaces by developing axillary branches that set additional pods. Learn from our Science for Success team of Soybean Extension Specialists how to assess early season damage and make replanting decisions based on crop conditions and economic considerations so you can save your soybean season. Dr. Shawn Conley, Soybean and Small Grain Extension Specialist from the University of Wisconsin- Madison, will lead the discussion and panelists will include: Dr. Laura Lindsey (Ohio State University), Dr. Manni Singh (Michigan State University), and Dr. Jeremy Ross (University of Arkansas). There will be plenty of time for discussion, so bring your questions!

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:00-2:00 PM (EDT)

Where: Virtual…Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/when-early-planting-doesnt-work-out-do-i-replant-tickets-551491444757

