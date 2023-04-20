Early planting priority: Corn or soybeans?

By Dusty Sonnenberg CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off and Matt Reese

At least on some farms, there has been a shift in recent years prioritizing planting soybeans first. In a few conversations that were part of the 2022 Ohio Crop Tour, it was suggested that planting soybeans earlier may have paid off last year.

“The early planted beans look good and the later beans are just so-so. There has been more of a push lately to plant your soybeans first, or at least earlier. This year may be an example of that working out,” said Grant Davis, Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator with Ohio State University Extension in Champaign County after sampling fields for the 2022 Virtual Crop Tour. “A lot of this later planted corn looks pretty good where the later planted beans don’t necessarily. I think there may be greater upside potential for planting beans earlier if you get the opportunity and maybe, if it comes down to it, push the corn back if you have to.… Continue reading