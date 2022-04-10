Early season manure application

By Glen Arnold, CCA, Ohio State University Extension

Last fall was not favorable for manure application to farm fields. Thus, many producers are interested in spring application with an eye on capturing the nitrogen contained in the manure to reduce the need for purchased nitrogen.

In-crop applications of manure make the best use of the manure’s nitrogen content for crop uptake. At the early vegetative stages, the timing is close to the crop’s maximum nutrient uptake period. In corn, placement of the manure below the surface preserves a higher percentage of nitrogen through reductions in volatilization losses. When used as a substitute for purchased nitrogen fertilizer, the economic case for manure used in this way is very attractive and provides an incentive to haul manure greater distances.

Preplant applications of manure can work almost as well as in-crop manure application. The challenge is to get the manure incorporated, to capture the nitrogen, without delaying spring planting due to the field being too wet or the field made too rough for planting.… Continue reading