Early weed control, bumping seed rate could pay big dividends

By Dave Nanda, Ph.D., Director of Genetics for Seed Genetics Direct

It has been a wet start to the growing season statewide. I favor early planting, but only if the ground is ready. To set the stage for a successful season, the timely planting also requires timely weed control, which has been a challenge so far in 2024 with the wet weather.

The micro-environment of each plant is very important for its ability to reach maximum yield potential. Plants sense early on if they have competition from weeds or other crop plants, and they start to react and plan their future accordingly. If growers can reduce pressure from weeds, it will encourage crops to produce more yield.

It is especially important to control weeds early so herbicide-resistant weeds won't get started. Many weeds, such as marestail and waterhemp, have developed resistance to glyphosate herbicide because it was used on millions of acres of corn and soybeans.