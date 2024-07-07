Early wheat harvest producing strong yields, some lodging

By Matt Reese

An early harvest, solid yields and consistent quality were a common theme for the 2024 Ohio soft red winter wheat crop.

As of July 1, nearly half of Ohio’s wheat crop had been harvested at 49% compared to the 14% 5-year average, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Wheat crop condition was rated 72% good to excellent.

Much needed rains interrupted wheat harvest, particularly in northern Ohio, and specifically on the farm of Ray Van Horn, in Morrow County. Van Horn is the current vice chair of the Ohio Small Grains Marketing Program and is also active in the National Association of Wheat Growers. He was, overall, pleased with his 2024 wheat crop after a challenging 2024, but he did have some fields with significant lodging problems.

"It has been a rough year here in Morrow County. We've been trying to go for some high yielding wheat, but the storms and Mother Nature had a different idea.