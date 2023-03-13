East Palestine: What’s next for area farmers?

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

It’s been over a month since 38 train cars carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine but farmers in the area are still left with questions and concerns. On March 9, the same day the CEO of Norfolk Southern testified before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, a group of farmers and public officials gathered in a church basement in Salem, Ohio to receive updates and discuss worries.

Following the controlled chemical release and burn, the Environmental Protection Agency, Ohio Department of Agriculture, Ohio State University Extension, the Columbiana Soil and Water Conservation District and other agricultural agencies have been actively monitoring the situation. Ensuring the food supply remains safe is of utmost importance.

Brian Baldrige, Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, summarized the efforts that ODA has already taken to support farmers.

"The Department of Agriculture touches every corner of the state and every facet of the agricultural industry.…