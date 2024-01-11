Eclipse watch parties offered at state parks

By Dan Armitage, Buckeye Sportsman

It’s not too early to reserve a chance to sleep under the stars and witness history right here in Ohio this April. As of this writing there are still camping spots available for campers at many Ohio State Parks in the path of the total solar eclipse on April 8, but you may want to make your site reservations sooner rather than later (which is why I share them now).

“Our state parks provide a beautiful backdrop to all sorts of fun outdoor activities,” said Mary Mertz, Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director. “Our campers can get a great spot for the total eclipse along with some expert programming from our naturalists and fun activities all weekend long.”

Programming planned for the total solar eclipse at Ohio State Parks includes science projects, astronomy-related lessons, and observations about the impact of the eclipse has on wildlife.… Continue reading