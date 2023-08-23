Effort seeks to keep young farmers Growing Forward

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

With the prices of land, equipment and inputs all seeing record highs in recent years, young farmers trying to get started need all the financial tools they can get to set the stage for viable operations moving forward.

The Growing Forward program offered by Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA) has been helping young farmers tackle the daunting financial obstacles of entering agriculture since 2014. To participate in the program, Growing Forward participants must be 35 years old or younger with less than 10 years of farming experience. They must complete a business plan and application.

"We developed this program because we know that getting into agriculture is difficult. It's capital intensive. We wanted to provide a way for young people to get started within agriculture and it's kind of grown from there," said Hilary Poulson, FCMA Growing Forward specialist. "We've discovered over the years that what customers really need is an educational component for knowing their finances, so we ask participants of the Growing Forward program to complete a business plan, which is a development opportunity for them to establish a road map for the next few years.