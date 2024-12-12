EHD in OH-IO

By Dan Armitage, OCJ outdoors writer

Reports of dead or sick whitetailed deer from landowners and hunters are being sought by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) to help track potential disease outbreaks of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD). Without testing, wildlife biologists can’t be certain what a sick deer is suffering from, so if you observe a deer that is behaving abnormally, contact the agency directly by phone at 1-800-WILDLIFE or online at ohiodnr.com so that they can take appropriate action in a timely manner.

It’s important to know that EHD is one of the most common diseases of whitetailed deer in the United States and does not affect humans nor does it impact the safety of consumed venison. It’s caused by the bite of an infected midge (a type of fly), and once there has been a hard freeze, the insects die off for the winter, eliminating new cases of EHD.… Continue reading