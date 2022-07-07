Election: Public notice by the Ohio Pork Council and National Pork Board

The election of pork producer delegate candidates for the 2023 National Pork Producers (Pork Act) Delegate Body will take place at 3:00 pm Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in conjunction with a Board of Directors meeting of the Ohio Pork Council at The Brook, 3480 Benedict Rd, Marengo, Ohio. All Ohio pork producers are invited to attend.

Any producer, age 18 or older, who is a resident of the state and has paid all assessments due may be considered as a delegate candidate and/or participate in the election. All eligible producers are encouraged to bring with them a sales receipt proving that hogs were sold in their name and the checkoff deducted. For more information, contact the Ohio Pork Council Office, 9798 Karmar Ct. Suite A, New Albany OH 43054, 614-882-5887.… Continue reading